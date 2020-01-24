Dr. Deanna Alevizos, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alevizos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Alevizos, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Burnsville, MN. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Metro Dentalcare Children's Dentistry Burnsville14344 Burnhaven Dr, Burnsville, MN 55306 Directions (952) 395-3218Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent Pediatric Dentist, catches carries and prevailing pediatric specific issues that general dentists do not have training or an expertise on. We bring all of our children here and would recommend her to anyone needing dental care. We appreciate her thorough analysis and friendly staff!
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Dr. Alevizos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alevizos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alevizos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alevizos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alevizos speaks Arabic.
224 patients have reviewed Dr. Alevizos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alevizos.
