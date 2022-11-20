Dr. Deanna Barrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Barrow, MD
Overview of Dr. Deanna Barrow, MD
Dr. Deanna Barrow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Dr. Barrow's Office Locations
Cataract and Eye Disease Specialists9 POINT WEST BLVD, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 441-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barrow and her team are t best????
About Dr. Deanna Barrow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrow has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.