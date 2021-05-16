Overview of Dr. Deanna Boyette, MD

Dr. Deanna Boyette, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Bertie Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Boyette works at Boyette Orthopedics & Sports Medicine P.A. in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.