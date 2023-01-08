See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Deanna Derusso, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Deanna Derusso, MD

Dr. Deanna Derusso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Derusso's Office Locations

    116A EDWARDS FERRY RD NE, Leesburg, VA 20176 (703) 771-7377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Influenza (Flu)
Abdominal Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 08, 2023
    If you been to a few doctors and no one can seem to figure out what is wrong with you, this is the doctor to go to. Dr. DeRusso of Heritage Internal Medicine is the Best Doctor ever. She figured out some complicated issues for my wife and my youngest daughter. She is amazing. No other words.
    John T Leesburg — Jan 08, 2023
    About Dr. Deanna Derusso, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962463448
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deanna Derusso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derusso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derusso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derusso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Derusso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derusso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derusso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derusso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

