Dr. Deanna Poniatowski, DDS
Overview
Dr. Deanna Poniatowski, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Macomb, MI.
Dr. Poniatowski works at
Locations
Crestview Dental46600 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 4, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 221-3214
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Love my new implants they look great, glad I got them done.
About Dr. Deanna Poniatowski, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1447452388
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poniatowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poniatowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poniatowski works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Poniatowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poniatowski.
