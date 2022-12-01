Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Snitzer works at
Locations
Colorado Advanced Dentistry10871 W Florida Ave, Lakewood, CO 80232 Directions (303) 986-9337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Snitzer?
The only thing is, my a.ppointment was not with Dr. Snitzer. It was with Dr. Whatcott.
About Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1619289105
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snitzer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snitzer works at
437 patients have reviewed Dr. Snitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.