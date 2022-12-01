See All General Dentists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (437)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Snitzer works at Colorado Advanced Dentistry, Lakewood, CO in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hang Hoang, DDS
Dr. Hang Hoang, DDS
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Dawn White, DDS
Dr. Dawn White, DDS
4.9 (235)
View Profile
Dr. Amy Shearer, DMD
Dr. Amy Shearer, DMD
4.8 (167)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Advanced Dentistry
    10871 W Florida Ave, Lakewood, CO 80232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 986-9337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fluorosis Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Intraoral Device Chevron Icon
Jaw Sprain Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Microsonic Dental Cleanings Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Athletic Injury Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration (Resistant to Whitening) Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 437 ratings
    Patient Ratings (437)
    5 Star
    (405)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Snitzer?

    Dec 01, 2022
    The only thing is, my a.ppointment was not with Dr. Snitzer. It was with Dr. Whatcott.
    Marilyn Bundy in Erie , CO — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Snitzer to family and friends

    Dr. Snitzer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Snitzer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS.

    About Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619289105
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snitzer works at Colorado Advanced Dentistry, Lakewood, CO in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Snitzer’s profile.

    437 patients have reviewed Dr. Snitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.