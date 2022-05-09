Dr. Deanna Tran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Tran, DO
Overview
Dr. Deanna Tran, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Tran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Truc C. Tran. MD PA1117 N Pine Hills Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 Directions (407) 297-0805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Dr. Tran was my pediatrician and now I’m honored that his daughter is my daughter’s pediatrician! 30 years with this office and they’re still the nicest and thorough.
About Dr. Deanna Tran, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1427172584
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice/OMT and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.