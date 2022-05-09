See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Deanna Tran, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Deanna Tran, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Tran works at Tran Truc C MD in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Truc C. Tran. MD PA
    1117 N Pine Hills Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 297-0805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Autonomic Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Autonomic Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 09, 2022
    Dr. Tran was my pediatrician and now I’m honored that his daughter is my daughter’s pediatrician! 30 years with this office and they’re still the nicest and thorough.
    — May 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Deanna Tran, DO
    About Dr. Deanna Tran, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427172584
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deanna Tran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

