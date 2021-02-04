Dr. Deanne Nakamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanne Nakamoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deanne Nakamoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Achieve Eye and Laser Specialists3260 NW MOUNT VINTAGE WAY, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Nakamoto is an excellent provider, with great surgical skills and bedside manner. Her explanations are clear and thorough, and she never rushes through the exams, care instructions, and followup needs. I highly recommend her.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Eye Disease Consultants
- Yale Eye Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
