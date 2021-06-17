Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD
Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nyland's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 190, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor! One of the friendliest I ever had. Very knowledgeable and always on time. I will definitely miss her since I'm going to be moving out of the area soon.
About Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
