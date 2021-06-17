Overview of Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD

Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nyland works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.