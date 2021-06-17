See All Otolaryngologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD

Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nyland works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nyland's Office Locations

  1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 190, Carmichael, CA 95608
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Leukoplakia
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wound Repair
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Ear Infections
Chronic Tonsillitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Ear Surgery
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Surgery
Excision of Facial Bone
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Glossectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Surgery
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hyperacusis
Jaw Fracture
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nasal Polyp
Neck Cancer
Nosebleed
Orbital Fracture
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Surgery
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sinus Surgery
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 17, 2021
    Jodi S — Jun 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    15 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1538332176
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deanne Nyland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nyland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nyland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nyland works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nyland’s profile.

    Dr. Nyland has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nyland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

