Overview of Dr. Deb Ashish Bhowmick, MD

Dr. Deb Ashish Bhowmick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Bhowmick works at UNC Hospitals Multispecialty Surgery Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.