Dr. Sarma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deba Sarma, MD
Overview
Dr. Deba Sarma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
Dr. Sarma works at
Locations
-
1
Carolinas Healthcare System1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-9291
-
2
Levine Cancer Institute1021 Morehead Medical Dr Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-2000
-
3
Atrium Health Union600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 355-2884
-
4
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-2884
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarma?
Dr. Sarma was recommended to me by a friend and I am glad I went to her! She went over my tests and labs , explaining everything in a a way that I could understand - complete with detailed drawings :) . She presented my options clearly and answered all of my questions. She and her staff were kind, caring and efficient. Highly recommend Dr. Sarma!
About Dr. Deba Sarma, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1053565804
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarma works at
Dr. Sarma has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.