Dr. Deba Sarma, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Deba Sarma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.

Dr. Sarma works at Carolinas Healthcare System in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Monroe, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Carolinas Healthcare System
    1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-9291
  2. 2
    Levine Cancer Institute
    1021 Morehead Medical Dr Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 442-2000
  3. 3
    Atrium Health Union
    600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC 28112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-2884
  4. 4
    Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center
    1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-2884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Union

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Deba Sarma, MD

    General Surgery
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    19 years of experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1053565804
    • 1053565804
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarma has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

