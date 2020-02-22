Overview

Dr. Deba Sarma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Sarma works at Carolinas Healthcare System in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Monroe, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.