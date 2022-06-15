See All Cardiologists in Eastchester, NY
Dr. Debabrata Dutta, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Debabrata Dutta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Dr. Dutta works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care
    685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Headache
Hypothyroidism
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 15, 2022
    I've been Dr. Dutta's patient for some time. He's the very best as a primary care and a cardiologist. He listens and explains everything patiently. He is prompt and caring. I am referring my family members to him as he's so good. I simply love him and his consideration for his patients.
    Zara Zaidi — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Debabrata Dutta, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debabrata Dutta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dutta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dutta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dutta works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dutta’s profile.

    Dr. Dutta has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dutta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

