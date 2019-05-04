Dr. Addy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debaroti Addy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Debaroti Addy, MD
Dr. Debaroti Addy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Addy works at
Dr. Addy's Office Locations
Austin Health Partners Pllc1001 Little Oak Way, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 255-8868
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Addy! She is kind, patient, and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Debaroti Addy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1023016235
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addy works at
Dr. Addy speaks Yoruba.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Addy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.