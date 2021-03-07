Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biswas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD
Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rg Kar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Biswas works at
Dr. Biswas' Office Locations
1
Memphis TN / Main office6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Complete Medical Care2129 Helton Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 980-6214
3
Semmes-Murphey Clinic391 Southcrest Cir Ste 205, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 522-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Biswas on March 5, 2021, and he was simply amazing, understanding, proactive, caring, and professional. Dr. Biswas has an excellent bedside disposition, and he was VERY thorough. In addition, Dr. Biswas discussed my concerns, and I fully supoort his plan of care for me. I am thankful that my other physician, the phenomenal Dr. Samuel C. Polk, III, referred me to Dr. Biswas. I will be recommending this awesome neurologist to others without hesitation.
About Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831144039
Education & Certifications
- MCP Hahnemann University
- Rg Kar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
