Dr. Debashree Tosh-Mitchell, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 605, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My last appointment with Dr. Tosh was in Jan. 2022. I was seen by her on three occasions and must give high ratings for all visits. Her staff was always very friendly and professional. I felt comfortable asking questions as I did not feel rushed in my appointments and she took time to explain to my satisfaction. I would refer her without hesitation, and trust the decisions made on my behalf.
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Tosh-Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tosh-Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tosh-Mitchell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tosh-Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tosh-Mitchell has seen patients for Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tosh-Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tosh-Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tosh-Mitchell.
