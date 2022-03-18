Overview of Dr. Debasis Dasgupta, MD

Dr. Debasis Dasgupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Dasgupta works at MERIT COMPREHENSIVE CARE, PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.