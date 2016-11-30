Dr. Roychoudhury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debasish Roychoudhury, MD
Overview
Dr. Debasish Roychoudhury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Alton Ochsner Med Fdn|Mount Sinai Hospital|U Ala Sch Med
Dr. Roychoudhury works at
Locations
Cardiology8708 Justice Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very good bedside manners. Nancy the front desk secretary is very efficient , courtesy and nice.
About Dr. Debasish Roychoudhury, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1063426013
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn|Mount Sinai Hospital|U Ala Sch Med
- Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Edu
- Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Edu
