Dr. Debbie Desravines, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oviedo, FL.



Dr. Desravines works at Family Dental at Alafaya Crossings in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.