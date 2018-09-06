Overview of Dr. Debbie Fibel, MD

Dr. Debbie Fibel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Fibel works at MDVIP - Lexington, Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.