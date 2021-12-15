Dr. Debbie Foley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debbie Foley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Debbie Foley, DO
Dr. Debbie Foley, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley's Office Locations
Premiere Rheumatology of Oklahoma6114 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-8840
Debbie Gladd Foley6116 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my 1st time to see Dr. Foley and I was highly impressed! She spends time with you and listens to everything you have to say. You may not like everything she says but she is honest and is definitely there to help you. Lets face the facts...truth hurts sometimes. I haven't ever seen a Dr that was a through as she was. I left there with a lot of testing to go thru and blood work. I haven't ever seen anyone who cared enough to rule things out or to see if there truly is something going on beyond the norm. She absolutely gives you a peace of mind. I was referred to Dr. Foley and it was worth the 1hr and 45 min drive to see her especially when you feel your care had been neglected. Her staff was absolutely exceptional. Mackenzie was so sweet and didn't make you feel unwelcomed. The lady at the front desk was very nice and welcoming. She greeted you and tells you she is glad to see you and thanks you for choosing their facility. Overall was the best experience! Highly Recommended!
About Dr. Debbie Foley, DO
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134140924
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Chondrocalcinosis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.