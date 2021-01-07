Dr. Debbie Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debbie Ford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Debbie Ford, MD
Dr. Debbie Ford, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UTAH VALLEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford's Office Locations
La Frontera Center Inc.502 W 29th St, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 838-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She’s so patient and kind. Highly recommend at La Frontera.
About Dr. Debbie Ford, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1376618033
Education & Certifications
- UTAH VALLEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.