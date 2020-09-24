See All Pediatric Cardiologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Debbie Friedman, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debbie Friedman, MD

Dr. Debbie Friedman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Friedman works at Pediatrix Cardiology - West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL, Loxahatchee, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

    West Palm Beach
    5325 Greenwood Ave Ste 201, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 559-8580
    Pediatrix Cardiology - Fort Pierce
    1803 S 25th St Ste 5, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 645-7842
    Pediatrix Cardiology - Loxahatchee
    12957 Palms West Dr Ste 203, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 645-7847
    Pediatrix Cardiology of Boynton
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 202, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 645-7846
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2020
    Dr. Friedman is an incredibly compassionate knowledgeable doctor who is passionate about what she does. Her explanations are clear and easy to understand. She truly looks out for the patient. She has been treating my son for a year and has always been incredibly accessible and willing to discuss concerns.
    — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Debbie Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003004656
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debbie Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

