Dr. Debbie Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Debbie Friedman, MD
Dr. Debbie Friedman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
West Palm Beach5325 Greenwood Ave Ste 201, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 559-8580
Pediatrix Cardiology - Fort Pierce1803 S 25th St Ste 5, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Directions (561) 645-7842
Pediatrix Cardiology - Loxahatchee12957 Palms West Dr Ste 203, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 645-7847
Pediatrix Cardiology of Boynton10075 S Jog Rd Ste 202, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 645-7846Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman is an incredibly compassionate knowledgeable doctor who is passionate about what she does. Her explanations are clear and easy to understand. She truly looks out for the patient. She has been treating my son for a year and has always been incredibly accessible and willing to discuss concerns.
About Dr. Debbie Friedman, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003004656
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
