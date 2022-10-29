Overview of Dr. Debbie Glass, MD

Dr. Debbie Glass, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Glass works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Cobble Hill in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.