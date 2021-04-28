Overview of Dr. Debbie Spencer, MD

Dr. Debbie Spencer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.



Dr. Spencer works at Obstetrics & Gynecology at Oakfield in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.