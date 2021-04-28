Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debbie Spencer, MD
Overview of Dr. Debbie Spencer, MD
Dr. Debbie Spencer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Dr. Spencer's Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology at Oakfield505 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2229Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at Jackson Heights4503 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 684-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sweet, very cautious and understanding, she wants to make sure you understand and are comfortable with your care! Highly recommended
About Dr. Debbie Spencer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
