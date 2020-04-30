Dr. Debbra Keegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debbra Keegan, MD
Overview
Dr. Debbra Keegan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (IRMS)100 Walnut Ave Ste 104, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 943-7169Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00amSunday7:00am - 9:00am
Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (irms)300A Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 205, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 448-4300
Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science1441 South Ave Ste 201, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 697-0255
IRMS at East Windsor375 US Highway 130 Ste 104, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 448-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love this office!! I started my journey to have children when I was older (40+) and it has been quite a journey (and still is). The office staff, from the receptionists, to their financial person Susan, to of course Dr Keegan, Jen M. and all the nurses and staff have been absolutely fabulous. This is not easy and no guarantees, but just their overall faith, positivity, going out of their way for so many insurance issues I had (nothing to do with the office) and so welcoming every time has made this journey so worth it. I had a couple of failed IVFs, but finally on the 4th SUCCESS! I almost gave up but Dr Keegan was very determined and hopeful, and I am so glad we took her genuine advice to keep going after the 3rd failure. I highly recommend seeing them and my advice is be patient. There is no handbook. They all work so hard with each individual patient b/c we are all unique in our bodies. I will miss going there that's for sure - I see them as family! Best of luck
About Dr. Debbra Keegan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University|NYU School of Medicine
- Bellevue Hospital Center|Bellevue Hospital Center NYU
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keegan has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Keegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keegan.
