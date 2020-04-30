See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Clark, NJ
Dr. Debbra Keegan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Debbra Keegan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Keegan works at Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science in Clark, NJ with other offices in East Windsor, NJ and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (IRMS)
    100 Walnut Ave Ste 104, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 943-7169
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 9:00am
    Sunday
    7:00am - 9:00am
  2. 2
    Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (irms)
    300A Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 205, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 448-4300
  3. 3
    Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science
    1441 South Ave Ste 201, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 697-0255
  4. 4
    IRMS at East Windsor
    375 US Highway 130 Ste 104, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 448-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
In Vitro Fertilization
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
In Vitro Fertilization
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy

In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Debbra Keegan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689737173
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University|NYU School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Bellevue Hospital Center|Bellevue Hospital Center NYU
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
