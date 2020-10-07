See All Urologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Debby Chuang, MD

Urology
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Beachwood, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debby Chuang, MD

Dr. Debby Chuang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Chuang works at AHUJA MEDICAL CENTER in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patrick Irwin, MD
Dr. Patrick Irwin, MD
5.0 (1)
Dr. Chuang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uh Ahuja Medical Center
    3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 593-5500
  2. 2
    Cleveland Shoulder Institute LLC
    1000 Auburn Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3009
  3. 3
    Urology Institute
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3009
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Uhmg-urology-brainard
    29001 Cedar Rd Ste 202, Cleveland, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2020
    Hi Thomas Pattison here... I have some health issues and one of them deal with my bladder and prostate... I have seen some urologist in my years of health woes and gone through the dreaded scoping procedure which I up till the other day feared going through. I go to University Hospital in Cleveland ohio for many of my health issues and the urologist I had there left UH and I was highly recommended to see the Head urologist of Ahuja Hospital [one of UH hospitals] … I went to her and really liked her. She was kind and compassionate, gave me time and did not rush me and was just great. Her staff with Elizabeth who does all her scheduling ect is fantastic and very helpful and understanding and so is her nurse Jeannette, Doctor Chuang kept asking me to do a scoping so she could tell what was going on inside of me but I kept postponing it due to the fear of going through it... All my last times left me in pain.. Well, I finally did the procedure with Doctor Chuang the other
    Thomas Pattison — Oct 07, 2020
    About Dr. Debby Chuang, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518100460
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
