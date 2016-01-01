Dr. Linde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debby Linde, MD
Overview of Dr. Debby Linde, MD
Dr. Debby Linde, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Linde works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Linde's Office Locations
-
1
Linde Physical Therapy Inc.3913 Old Lee Hwy Ste 31C, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 278-0444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linde?
About Dr. Debby Linde, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1619029642
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linde accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linde works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Linde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.