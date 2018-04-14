Overview of Dr. Debendra Pattanaik, MD

Dr. Debendra Pattanaik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Pattanaik works at Methodist Medical Group, Rheumatology, Memphis, TN in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.