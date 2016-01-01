See All Oncologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Debora Bruno, MD

Medical Oncology
2.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debora Bruno, MD

Dr. Debora Bruno, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Dr. Bruno works at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bruno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Portage Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Debora Bruno, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1437100302
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debora Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruno works at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bruno’s profile.

    Dr. Bruno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

