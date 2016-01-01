Dr. Debora Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Debora Bruno, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Medical Oncology
- English, Portuguese
- 1437100302
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE
