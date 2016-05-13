Dr. Debora Duro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debora Duro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debora Duro, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia University Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Duro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 635, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duro?
Dr. Duro is not your common hurry and get done physician...she takes her time to understand and explain. I am beyond happy that I found her!
About Dr. Debora Duro, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1194716761
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston
- Miami Children's Hospital Fl
- Pontificia University Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Duro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Duro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duro works at
Dr. Duro speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Duro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.