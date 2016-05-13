Overview

Dr. Debora Duro, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia University Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Duro works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.