Dr. Debora Ferguson, MD
Dr. Debora Ferguson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Debora L. Ferguson M.d.43996 Woodward Ave Ste 102, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-1711
Dr. Ferguson helped me and my husband when he suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury. He had seen 2 psychiatrists before her but they could not do what she did! He had memory and psychological issues. We could not get attorneys to look at his case or get him disability, until she knew exactly what to do, to get us physical evidence of the brain injury. Even neurologists and physical rehab doctors were not aware of what she knew! She is also encouraging, and understanding! We’ve now moved out of state and will never forget her! Thank You Debora Ferguson!
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
