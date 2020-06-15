See All Psychiatrists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Debora Ferguson, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Bloomfield Hills, MI
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debora Ferguson, MD

Dr. Debora Ferguson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Ferguson works at Debora L Ferguson MD PC in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferguson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Debora L. Ferguson M.d.
    43996 Woodward Ave Ste 102, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 335-1711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 15, 2020
    Dr. Ferguson helped me and my husband when he suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury. He had seen 2 psychiatrists before her but they could not do what she did! He had memory and psychological issues. We could not get attorneys to look at his case or get him disability, until she knew exactly what to do, to get us physical evidence of the brain injury. Even neurologists and physical rehab doctors were not aware of what she knew! She is also encouraging, and understanding! We've now moved out of state and will never forget her! Thank You Debora Ferguson!
    Chris and Maria — Jun 15, 2020
    About Dr. Debora Ferguson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902812100
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debora Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson works at Debora L Ferguson MD PC in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ferguson’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

