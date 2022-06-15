Dr. Debora Garcia-Zalisnak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debora Garcia-Zalisnak, MD
Overview of Dr. Debora Garcia-Zalisnak, MD
Dr. Debora Garcia-Zalisnak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak's Office Locations
Charles J. Hofer MD PC13340 N 94th Dr, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 977-8341
Eye Institute At Boswell10541 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 748-7810
Clear Vision Ophthalmology PC8410 W Thomas Rd Ste 146, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 846-6567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not just a friendly, but exemplary staff supporting a superior doctor in Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak. As an artist and avid reader, my eyes are crucial to living a fulfilling life, so cataract surgery was scary. The experience was rewarding in every way. I felt listened to in the lead-up to the surgery and post-op, and the procedure was so surprisingly non-eventful I immediately scheduled a repeat for the other eye. I highly recommend this clinic and Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak.
About Dr. Debora Garcia-Zalisnak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Ocular Surface Reconstruction and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak.
