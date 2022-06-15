Overview of Dr. Debora Garcia-Zalisnak, MD

Dr. Debora Garcia-Zalisnak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.



Dr. Garcia-Zalisnak works at Charles J. Hofer MD PC in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Ocular Surface Reconstruction and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.