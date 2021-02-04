Dr. Deborah Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Allen, MD
Dr. Deborah Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Docere Foundation
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Bronxcare Health System1650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 590-1800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Bronxcare Orthopaedics199 Mount Eden Pkwy, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 992-7669
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is awesome, she knows what she's doing, I like her a lot
About Dr. Deborah Allen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Docere Foundation
- New England Medical Center Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
