Dr. Deborah Alpert, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah Alpert, MD

Dr. Deborah Alpert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Alpert works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alpert's Office Locations

  1
    Jane H. Booker - Family Health Center - Rheumatology Clinic
    1828 W Lake Ave Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 (732) 838-4282
  2
    Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower
    19 Davis Ave Fl 6, Neptune, NJ 07753 (732) 897-3985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Immunization Administration
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scleroderma
Shortness of Breath
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Behçet's Disease
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Goodpasture's Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteomalacia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Tinnitus
Trigger Point Injection
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Alpert?

    Apr 22, 2021
    explains things well that you can understand, takes her time with you and is very thorough, very knowledgeable, I would highly recommend.
    Mary — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Deborah Alpert, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124150834
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Alpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alpert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alpert works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Alpert’s profile.

    Dr. Alpert has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

