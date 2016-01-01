See All Psychiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Deborah Amann, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Deborah Amann, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Amann works at Nightingales Home Health Agency LLC in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nightingales Home Health Agency LLC
    8044 Montgomery Rd Ste 700, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 907-6238
    Surgical Associates of Southwest Ohio Inc.
    9403 Kenwood Rd Ste B120, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 646-8759

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Evaluation
Schizophrenia
About Dr. Deborah Amann, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538321062
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
