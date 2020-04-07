Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD
Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD is a Dermatologist in Franklin, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Franklin Dermatology18 E STATE ROAD 44, Franklin, IN 46131 Directions (317) 736-0040
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Armstrong is wonderful. I had melanoma. She saved my life by early detection and direction. I have other skin issues and she has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Iu School Of Med
- St Vincent Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
