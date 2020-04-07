Overview

Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD is a Dermatologist in Franklin, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at Steven A Weber MD in Franklin, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.