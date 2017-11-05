Overview of Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD

Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Armstrong works at Johns Hopkins Med Onclgy Ctr in Lutherville, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.