Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD
Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Johns Hopkins Med Onclgy Ctr10753 Falls Rd Ste 415, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2970
Sidney Kimmel Cmprhnsv Cncr Ctr401 N Broadway St # 1343, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
she morally goes back to me. She takes the time to answer all my questions. I love when she hugs me when I cry or when we are happy with the result of an examination. she made me believe in my healing
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
