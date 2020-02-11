Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Bartholomew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Bartholomew, MD
Dr. Deborah Bartholomew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bartholomew works at
Dr. Bartholomew's Office Locations
Ohio State Obstetrics and Gynecology Worthington160 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 2101, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 293-3069
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-3069
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

I adore Dr Bartholomew and have had a long time relationship with her. I like her bedside manner and her expertise. She has helped me with incontinence and the things that go with it.
About Dr. Deborah Bartholomew, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013959170
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anatomic Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bartholomew has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartholomew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.