Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD

Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bernstein works at Medical Eye Associates in Waukesha, WI with other offices in Wauwatosa, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations

  1
    Main Optical
    1111 Delafield St Ste 312, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 547-3352
  2
    Medical Eye Associates S.C.
    201 N Mayfair Rd # 525, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 547-3352
  3
    Medical Eye Associates
    111 Delafield St Ste 312, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 363-5333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 11, 2016
    Dr. Bernstein is so knowledgeable and professional. She doesn't talk down to you, but puts you at ease by explaining everything that is happening. My in-office surgical procedure was painless, quick, and comfortable because of her confidence and experience. I would highly recommend her to anyone with unusual or complicated eye issues.
    Roberta in Franklin — Mar 11, 2016
    About Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1326005919
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presbyterian/St Lukes Med Center
    • Rush-Prsby-St Luke's Med Ctr
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Emory University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

