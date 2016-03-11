Overview of Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD

Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Medical Eye Associates in Waukesha, WI with other offices in Wauwatosa, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.