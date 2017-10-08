Dr. Bittar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Bittar, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Bittar, MD
Dr. Deborah Bittar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Bittar's Office Locations
Main Street Pediatrics-Towson849 Fairmount Ave Ste 100A, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 494-1369
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our daughter, 18, has gone to Dr Bittar her entire life. Dr Bittar has been a great diagnostician, sympathetic and conservative in her approach. An invaluable coach to parents!
About Dr. Deborah Bittar, MD
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bittar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bittar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bittar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bittar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.