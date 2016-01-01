Overview of Dr. Deborah Blazey-Martin, MD

Dr. Deborah Blazey-Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Blazey-Martin works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.