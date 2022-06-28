Dr. Deborah Carney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Carney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY.
Port Jeff Medical Care410 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 642-1100
- 2 500 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 828-5894
My internist moved out of state years ago leaving me with an unsolved 20+ year old medical issue. I have since been bouncing from internist to internist looking for someone who would take into consideration my history, beliefs, and theories. My goal was to find an internist that was up for a challenge and would work with me as a person and not as a paycheck. Deborah was recommended to me through a friend and my experience with her has been life changing! Together we have solved my 20+ year old issue. I cannot thank or recommend her enough. She clearly demonstrates that she cares about both her patients physical and mental wellbeing!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1912369935
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Carney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.
