Dr. Deborah Burke, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Burke, MD
Dr. Deborah Burke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
- 1 4001 E Fletcher Ave Fl 6, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 396-0751
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burke was who I first saw after my seizures returned after going five years seizure free after surgery. She helped me gain back some control before referring me to Tampa because of my complex case. A great doctor and staff that I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Deborah Burke, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1780622662
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
