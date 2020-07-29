Dr. Cappell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Cappell, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Cappell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Knowledgeable, courteous, friendly.
About Dr. Deborah Cappell, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1265544639
Education & Certifications
- NY Presby Hosp
- NY Presby Hosp
- NY Presby Hosp
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Cappell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cappell speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cappell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cappell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.