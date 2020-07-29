See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Eastchester, NY
Dr. Deborah Cappell, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.9 (7)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deborah Cappell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Cappell works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care
    685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Excellent doctor! Knowledgeable, courteous, friendly.
    — Jul 29, 2020
    About Dr. Deborah Cappell, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265544639
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY Presby Hosp
    Residency
    • NY Presby Hosp
    Internship
    • NY Presby Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cappell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cappell works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cappell’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cappell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cappell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

