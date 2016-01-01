Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deborah Chong, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Chong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
280 Sierra College Dr Ste 115, Grass Valley, CA 95945
Directions
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
About Dr. Deborah Chong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902880297
Education & Certifications
- Herbal Medicine (Association for the Advancement of Restorative Medicine)
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.