Dr. Cintron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Deborah Cintron, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Cintron, MD
Dr. Deborah Cintron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Cintron works at
Dr. Cintron's Office Locations
Cano Health Nevada Pllc3265 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 577-1910
- 2 2031 E Lake Mead Blvd, N Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 577-1913
- 3 4443 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 577-1912
Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center109 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 577-5011
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
About Dr. Deborah Cintron, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cintron works at
Dr. Cintron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cintron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cintron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cintron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.