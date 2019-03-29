Dr. Co has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Co, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Co, MD
Dr. Deborah Co, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Upmc East, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Co's Office Locations
Upp Rad Onc At Monroeville600 OXFORD DR, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 858-0338
Upp Margolis Rheumatology Associates- Downtown200 Delafield Rd Ste 4040, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-9112
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
was very through checking all my history. listened to my symptoms and took time with me understanding what I was saying. first visit and will see again in 4 weeks.
About Dr. Deborah Co, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427014208
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Booth Meml Med Ctr
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Co accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Co has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Co has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Co on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Co. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Co.
