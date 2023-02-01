Overview of Dr. Deborah Cohen, DPM

Dr. Deborah Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Podiatry Associates of Lauderdale PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.