Dr. Deborah Cohen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Deborah Cohen, DPM
Dr. Deborah Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Podiatry Associates of Lauderdale PA4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 107, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 202-9788
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is simply the best Podiatrist Holy Cross Hospital could offer. She diagnosed my foot issue immediately. Also took time to address my options and treatment. I never felt rushed or anxious.
About Dr. Deborah Cohen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114946654
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
