Dr. Deborah Collier, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Collier, MD
Dr. Deborah Collier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Collier's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2870Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
North Shore Women's Center480 Lynnfield St, Lynn, MA 01904 Directions (781) 593-3400
Mgh Bunker Hill Health Center Lab73 High St, Charlestown, MA 02129 Directions (617) 724-8135
MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center100 Everett Ave Ste 16C, Chelsea, MA 02150 Directions (617) 887-4149
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Deborah Collier, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collier has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
