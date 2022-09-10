Overview of Dr. Deborah Cantrell, MD

Dr. Deborah Cantrell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Cantrell works at Deborah T Combs-cantrell MD PA in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Vertigo and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.